Alleged N125.7m Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness Against K…

The trial of Ibrahim Kuforiji, Mojeed Raheem and Oladepo Habeeb continued on Monday, March 15, 2021 before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting its first witness.

The defendants, who were first arraigned on February 25, 2020 on a four-count charge bordering on stealing, are alleged to have connived to divert goods worth N125,786,969 belonging to De-Moshadek Nigeria Limited, a major distributor of household goods and groceries.

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. One of the counts reads: “Ibrahim… Mehr