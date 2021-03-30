N2bn Trial: No Trace of Contractors that Received N1.7bn Und…

N2bn Trial: No Trace of Contractors that Received N1.7bn Under Babangida Aliyu – Witness
The money laundering trial of a former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and two others: Tanko Beji and Umar Muhammad Nasko continued on Tuesday March 30, 2021 with the first prosecution witness, PW1, Muhammad Ndawuye Nmadu, telling the Court thatauditors could not trace the address of contractors that received about N1.7bn from the Niger State government in 2014.
Nmadu, a retired auditor general of the state from 2007 to 2020, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Faruk Abdullah, told the Court that his responsibility as auditor general was to audit the books of account of… Mehr
Source: EFCC News