Ogun PDP Candidate Assures Constituents of Quality Legislation

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the Abeokuta South House of Representatives Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Mr. Toyin Amuzu, has promised to ensure effective legislation that would genuinely improve the lives of the people in the constituency.

Amuzu said he is prepared to serve and bring about a sincere change that would positively impact the people.

He said that the residents and indigenes of Abeokuta South are the real winners, noting that the victory belongs to God and the people.

Amuzu defeated Mr. Akin Sorunke and Mr. Akeem Amosun with 43 votes.

He extended his hands of fellowship the two contenders, saying that the exercise was a “no victor, no vanquished” party affair.

He also acknowledged Mr. Sorunke’s openness and team spirit.

The House of Representatives candidate thanked the party delegates for their support and pledged not disappoint or betray…