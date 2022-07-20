Dana Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s indigenous carrier, Dana Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number, 5N DNA and 100 passengers on board, yesterday embarked on an emergency landing due to technical problem.

Statement from the airline, signed by its management said the emergency landing was due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The Pilot-in- command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52pm,” the statement said.

The airline also said all 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by the airline’s team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have also been briefed on the incident. We sincerely apologise to all our passengers onboard the flight and reassure our customers that Dana Air will continue to maintain its high safety standards,” Dana Air also said.