VAGINISMUS (PART 2) – THISDAYLIVE

Last week, we started a topic on Vaginismus. We discussed the types, causes, signs and symptoms of vaginismus. This week, we will conclude with its diagnosis and treatment.

DIAGNOSIS OF VAGINISMUS

The clinician will ask about your symptoms and take a medical and sexual history to diagnose Vaginismus. Following that, a pelvic examination will be performed to rule out any other medical conditions that may be causing the pain. Before treating the vaginismus, the clinician may need to rule out any underlying causes, such as an infection. The clinician will move slowly and gently so that you may understand what they are doing.

A person must have one or more of the following symptoms for at least six (6) months and be in significant distress to receive a diagnosis: