We Have Ended Era of Election Rigging in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

* Says no one can vote twice again

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday declared that the commission has ended the era of election rigging in Nigeria.

He also vowed that henceforth, no eligible voter can vote more than once in any election in the country.

The INEC chairman, who spoke at a seminar titled: ‘2023 and Beyond: Leadership, Politics, and Citizens Engagement,’ organised by the St. James Anglican Church in Asokoro, Abuja, also said that the commission has been legally empowered to review any election result declared under duress.

Yakubu who was represented by a deputy director, Voter Education, Chukwu Emeka Ogbuaja, said the votes of Nigerians would count in the 2023 general election.

He said: “We, in INEC, have a good message for all Nigerians. We have murdered and buried rigging in Nigeria. Apart from that, no voter can afford to vote more…