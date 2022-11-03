FEC Approves Additional N260bn for Repair of East-West Road – THISDAYLIVE

•Okays N140bn for construction of five roads in Lagos, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe states

•Local pencil production in progress, says Mamora

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The recent flood disaster that ravaged parts of the country and affected some highways received the attention of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as it approved N400 billion for the repairs of some section of the East-West road as well as five other federal roads in Lagos,Yobe, Kano, Yobe and Jigawa states.

The FEC at its weekly meeting on Wednesday presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, okayed the variation in the sum of contract for East-West road project sections one to four from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, by N260 billion, bringing the total amount required for it to N506 billion.

The original cost for the sections was about N246 billion.

The council approved another N140 billion worth of contracts for the rehabilitation, construction and…