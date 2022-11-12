PDP’s Feud to End Soon, Talks Still Ongoing with G5 Govs – THISDAYLIVE

*Says his plan to restructure Nigeria does not necessarily imply resource control

*Jonathan denies working for aggrieved PDP governors

Charles Ajunwa in Lagos, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar yesterday expressed optimism that the crisis plaguing the party would be resolved long before the general election.

Earlier same day, Atiku, who spoke at an Abuja Businessmen Breakfast meeting, said his plan to restructure the country did not necessarily imply resource control, but adding responsibilities that would motivate development in the country.

On the same day, former President Goodluck Jonathan openly declared that the five PDP governors currently involved in the crisis in the party were not working for his cause.

Atiku, who spoke on the crisis rocking his party after paying a courtesy call on former military…