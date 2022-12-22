Edo to Empower 500,000 Poultry Farmers by 2030





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Government, in collaboration with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited and Heifer International, has announced that 500,000 smallholder poultry farmers would be empowered by 2030 through improved poultry production practices.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Heifer supported 10,000 per day Amo Farm Poultry Processing Plant, located at Obayantor, Ikpoba-Okha Local Area of Edo State.

Obaseki said that the state would harness its potentials in poultry production to diversify the economy and eliminate unemployment in the state.

“What you are seeing here today is revolutionary because we have deliberately worked on this for the last five to six years.

“It has always been our dream to make sure that we return Edo State to its place of pride in agriculture in this country.

“Today, we are putting a processing facility that will hatch chickens so that farmers…





Source: Thisday Newspaper