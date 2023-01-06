We’ll Build on Our Modest Achievements, Gombe Gov Vows





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, bear all the hallmarks of a true, progressive and pan-Nigerian leadership with wherewithal to build on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The governor re-echoed this assertion yesterday during his campaign rally in 10 political wards of Funakaye Local Government Area to shore up support for candidates of the APC at all levels ahead of the 2023 general election.

The wards visited by the well-received campaign train include Bajoga East, Bajoga West, Bage, Ashaka/ Magaba, Jinllahi, Ribadu, Kupto, Tilde/Bodor and Tongo.

He described the duo of Tinubu and Shettima as a thoroughbred leaders and cosmopolitan politicians with penchant for sustainable development and enduring legacy.

Yahaya told supporters at the various…





Source: Thisday Newspaper