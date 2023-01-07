An Open Letter to Smart Adeyemi





Recently it was in the news that the Hon Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, though not an indigene of our state, requested the President as the leader of your party, the APC, to support you as the consensus gubernatorial candidate of your party in the state. We received this endorsement by the minister with joy because it is a project whose time has come.

For us and many who love Kogi State and filled with a sense of justice for peace and political co-existence of the state, and aware that politics is a mathematical science, the unfolding scenario since this announcement attests to the fact that you are really the choice of the people of Kogi State come 2023.

We are writing to request you declare for the gubernatorial seat of the state in the next dispensation at this juncture before alignments, re-alignments, and new declarations by desperate politicians to annul the gentleman’s agreement we had in the state about the rotation of the gubernatorial office…





Source: Thisday Newspaper