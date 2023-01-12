My Govt ‘ll Address Shortage of Teachers in Delta Schools, Says Omo-Agege





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said his administration will urgently tackle the shortfall in the number of primary and secondary school teachers in the state if elected as governor in the forthcoming election in March.

He said upon the assumption of office, his administration will address the students/teacher’s ratio by ensuring that Deltans get quality education by engaging qualified new ones.

Omo-Agege also disclosed that the federal government has approved a N40 billion oil and gas park to be sited in the boundary communities of Eku and Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government of the state.

The APC governorship candidate disclosed this while addressing mammoth crowd of supporters who received him at the continuation of the party’s ward-to-ward campaign to Iyara, Oviri Olomu and Kiagbodo in Ughelli South and Burutu Local government…





Source: Thisday Newspaper