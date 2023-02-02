More Reactions Trail Tinubu’s Comment on A’Ibom Governor





Okon Bassey in Uyo

More reactions have continued to trail the comment made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, during his political campaign in the state.

Tinubu, during his rally in Uyo, the state capital, last Monday said (in pidgin English): “Akwa Ibom, that boy weh bring Atiku here, weh de call himself governor, tell him enough is enough! He lives in my backyard in Lagos, If no be say we be one I would have driven him home. You see that mansion he is living in, I would just use lizards, pigeons and scorpions and put them inside.”

Yesterday the Akwa Ibom State Government officially reacted to the comment, describing Tinubu jibe as unwarranted, uncharitable and anachronistic.

Also, yesterday, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance issued a seven-day ultimatum to the APC presidential candidate to retract his statements and threats on Governor Emmanuel or face…





Source: Thisday Newspaper