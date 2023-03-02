PDP Vows to Resist Attempt to Rig Guber, Supplementary N’Assembly Elections In Sokoto





*Accuses police affairs minister of using police to aid rigging

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party says it will, henceforth, resist any attempt to rig it out in future elections, beginning with the yet to schedule national assembly Supplementary elections and next week governorship election in Sokoto state.

PDP made the vow on Thursday at the stakeholders meeting at International conference Centre Kasarawa , Sokoto state. .

The stakeholders meeting which was attended by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal , his Deputy Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’iya , former Deputy Governor Barr Mukhtar Shagari, ,party state chairman Alhaji Aliyu Bello Goronyo , the state campaign Director general Yusuf Suleiman and national and state assembly members from the party said that it had become manifest that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was interested in rigging elections, saying the PDP would henceforth contend with such in all ramifications and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper