Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhones For Argentina’s World Cup-winning Team Mates, Staff





Lionel Messi has ordered gold iPhones for Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad and staff, with the custom-made devices reportedly worth £175,000.

The Albiceleste emerged victorious at Qatar 2022, with Messi putting in another collection of talismanic displays as captain.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has just landed the FIFA Best men’s player of the year award, has finally got his hands on the one team prize that he coveted most.

To recognise that achievement, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi has teamed up with IDESIGN GOLD to treat all of his team-mates and Argentina’s coaching staff to 24-carat Apple devices – with a serious shopping haul successfully delivered to the French capital.

Ben Lyons, CEO of iDesign Gold, has told The Sun: “Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper