CDD:  Decreased Trust in INEC, Violence, Vote-buying Blighted States Polls





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Pro-democracy think tank, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) Election Analysis Centre (EAC) has pointed the decrease in trust in Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violence and vote-buying as factors that affected the weekend governorship and state houses assembly elections across the country.

Speaking to journalists and election stakeholders during the post-election briefing in Abuja yesterday, Chairman of the CDD EAC, Professor Adele Jinadu and Director, Idayat Hassan said despite the improved conduct of the governorship and houses of assembly elections by INEC, the process was undermined by the combination of violence, vote-buying, online and offline intimidation of voters, disinformation and decreased citizens’ trust in INEC.

The group stressed that despite INEC’s improved performance during these elections, the perceived questionable credibility of the conduct of presidential and National Assembly polls in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper