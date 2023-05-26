S’Court Dismisses PDP’s Case against Tinubu, Shettima – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election over alleged double nomination of his Vice-President-elect, Senator kashim Shettima.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, held that the case of the PDP was incompetent and lacking in merit because it lacked the necessary legal authority to initiate the suit in the first place.

According to the apex court, Section 285(14)(c) of the Constitution does not permit a political party to interfere in the internal affairs of another political party. It is therefore the position of the Supreme Court that the PDP not being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot challenge how the APC produced its candidates for an election.

The apex court also pointed out that the case of Nwosu relied upon by the appellant was not…