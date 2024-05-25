My Govt’ll Prioritize Security, Armed Forces Welfare, Says Tinubu at NAF 60th Anniversary  – THISDAYLIVE

* Vows to invest more in state-of-the-art aircraft, equipment to combat insecurity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has pledged his government’s unshaken commitment to prioritizing national security and the welfare of the armed forces.

The president also expressed his commitment to standing with the armed forces through challenges, triumphs and grief, not as repayment but as an assurance of the nation’s unwavering support.

Speaking Saturday at the ceremonial parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Kaduna, Kaduna State, President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising security, noting that development cannot be guaranteed without a secure nation.

“In my inaugural address a year ago, I noted that security would be the top priority of my administration because we can never guarantee the development we have…