No Deal with FG on N62,000 Minimum Wage Offer – THISDAYLIVE

•Tinubu: Nigeria will pay what it can afford, hints at possible change to final settlement

•President not responsible for Nigeria’s economic woes, say Bishops

Deji Elumye, Olawale Ajimotokan and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday stressed that the organised labour had not reached any agreement with the federal government and members of the organised private sector on the base figure for a National Minimum Wage as well as its other components of the remuneration.

However President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria will only pay what it can afford as new minimum wage for workers, but hinted at possible change to final figure.

The President spoke yesterday night at the State House Conference Centre, at the 25th Democracy Day Anniversary Dinner. He urged the National Assembly to expect his memorandum.

Speaking specifically to the leadership of the National Assembly, represented by the President of…