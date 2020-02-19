Floyd Mayweather slams decision to name LeBron ‘Athlete of the decade’ over him

It’s boxing versus basketball. Floyd Mayweather Jr is far from happy after he was snubbed for the Male Athlete of the Decade in favour of NBA star LeBron James.

The unbeaten fighter said he should have been awarded the honour by Associated Press ‘hands down’, and believes he was the athlete of the previous decade too.

The 42-year-old has a 50-0 record throughout his boxing career and was a world champion in five different weight divisions his last bout coming via a tenth-round stoppage against Conor McGregor in a mega-fight in August 2017.

He has been teasing a comeback to the ring, with rematches against both McGregor and Manny…