Group tasks government on 35% affirmation policy for women

The National Council of Women Society in Nigeria (NCWSN), has urged government at all levels to comply with 35 per cent affirmation policy of according women their rightful place as their male counterparts.

Mrs Gloria Shoda, the NCWSN National President, made the appeal at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Chairperson for Kogi chapter of the council, Mrs Nancy Aruwa, in Lokoja.

Mrz Aruwa was elected following the death of the former state chairperson, late Hajia Hajarat Idachaba.

Shoda said that government, organisations and citizens should adhere to the gender-sensitive rule by giving women active participatory roles in governance and equal opportunities in other human…