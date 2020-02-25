Chaos over invasion of church during service in Ibadan

Oyo State, Ibadan Local Government Property (ILGP),
Members of Citizens Chapel International, beside Yinka Ayefele Music House, Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday, ran for safety when some people invaded their church premises with dangerous weapons and destroyed their property.
Speaking to Tribune Online, the shepherd in charge, Pastor Rotimi Asonibare, said shortly after service commenced, some people started throwing stones and bottles into the church and later besieged the…
Source: Nigerian Tribune