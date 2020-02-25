Chaos over invasion of church during service in Ibadan

Ibadan
One of the church members, Gabriel Bankole, with machete cuts to his head when the Citizens Chapel International, Challenge, Ibadan was invaded during service on Sunday. With him are other members of the church.

Members of Citizens Chapel International, beside Yinka Ayefele Music House, Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday, ran for safety when some people invaded their church premises with dangerous weapons and destroyed their property.

Speaking to Tribune Online, the shepherd in charge, Pastor Rotimi Asonibare, said shortly after service commenced, some people started throwing stones and bottles into the church and later besieged the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

