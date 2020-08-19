Buhari, Saudi king hold phone talks over oil markets situation

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari discussed efforts taken to stabilise and rebalance global oil markets in a phone call, Saudi state news agency, SPA, reported on Wednesday and quoted by Reuters.

The two leaders “stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism,” SPA reported.

A ministerial panel of key OPEC+ oil producers, headed by Saudi Arabia, is holding a virtual meeting later on Wednesday to review the oil market and the group’s compliance with the current oil supply cut pact.

