FRSC board promotes 79 senior officers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) board has approved the promotion of 79 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander (DCC).

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the approval was done during the board meeting on Sept. 4 after due consideration of the report submitted by the establishment committee in respect to the 2019 promotion.”

The promoted officers were W.A Adenekan, N.Z Muhammed, A.M Shehu, O.I Okoroafor, EN Esebonu, JM Fada.

“H.B Abdulrahaman, M.M Kazaure, R.M.Z Abubakar, S.Rabiu, R.O Bamigboye, C. Akachukwu, AD Gofwan,…