Nigeria Tourism Awards introduces new scoring process

Nigeria Tourism Awards

THE organisers of Nigeria Tourism Awards, have introduced a new awards scoring system. This replaces the previous process whereby winners emerged after a public nomination and thereafter public voting process. The awards scoring system requires every potential winner to enter for the awards and then be scored by inspectors on a set criteria for their […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

