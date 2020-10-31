



BREAKING: Over 10 people feared dead as trailer carrying bags of rice crashes into market in Ondo State

More than 10 people were feared dead in Akungba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Saturday night when the driver of a trailer lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a market. The driver of the trailer which was loaded with bags of rice was said to have […]

