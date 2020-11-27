



Ekiti NAWOJ seeks end to gender-based violence

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ekiti State chapter has called for more concerted efforts at eradicating the menace of gender-based violence which has constituted a global challenge on girl child, women and the entire human race. NAWOJ gave the submission as 16-day Activism against Gender-Based Violence which began on November 25 to Monday, […]

