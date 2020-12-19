



UPDATE: Gunmen kidnap Edo State Head of Service, kill driver

The crime wave in Benin City, the Edo State capital, took a dive on Saturday evening as the Head of Service, Mr Anthony Okungbowa, was kidnapped. Tribune Online gathered that Okungbowa, who was appointed HOS by Governor Godwin Obaseki in April, was kidnapped along Oza Road in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state. A […]

