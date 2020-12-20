



NCDC confirms 920 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 77,933

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 920 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 77,933. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “920 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-308 FCT-207 Kaduna-179 Plateau-46 Niger-43 Adamawa-26 Sokoto-18 Rivers-16 Yobe-15 Enugu-13 Kano-13 Ogun-12 Delta-10 Edo-5 […]

