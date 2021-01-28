



Delta Poly graduate drowns in river

A Mechanical Engineering graduate of the Delta State Polytechnic (Delta Poly), Otefe-Oghara, Delta State, Mr Friday Abiligo Orhomre, has reportedly drowned in Ughoton River, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. Sketchy reports say the speedboat his mother and siblings were travelling in capsized while they were returning from the farm. While Friday who completed […]

