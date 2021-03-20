



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Police arrest gunrunner, drug suppliers, recover AK-47, N1m cash in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements and their collaborators has arrested six suspects including gunrunner, recovered N1,070.000, an AK-47 and hard drugs in the state. Addressing newsmen at the police command headquarters in Gusau, the commissioner of police, Mr Abutu Yaro disclosed that all the suspects […]

Insecurity: Police arrest gunrunner, drug suppliers, recover AK-47, N1m cash in Zamfara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune