



Tribune Online

Man spent 44 years in jail for rape offence he didn’t commit, govt says it will compensate him for only 15 of those years

A man, Ronnie Long, who was wrongfully imprisoned for 44 years on a rape conviction in North Carolina, United States, has said he deserved more after the state is only compensating him for 15 of those years, the USA Today reported. In 1976, Long, who is Black, was accused of raping a white woman and […]

Man spent 44 years in jail for rape offence he didn’t commit, govt says it will compensate him for only 15 of those years

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune