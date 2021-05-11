



Insecurity: Foundation donates motorcycle to Amotekun in Ekiti

Worried by the growing insecurity in Ekiti State, the JayTee Ojo Foundation has donated a motorcycle to the State Security Network Agency condemned Amotekun corps. The gesture according to the group was aimed at assisting the security outfit in its surveillance in the grassroots and boost their operations towards securing the state against kidnappings, killings […]

