



Tribune Online

Schneider Electric unveils cost-efficient features on APC UPS

Determined to ensure that power is provided at constant, acceptable voltage, current, and frequency, APC by Schneider Electric has added new features to three of its existing Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), to enrich customers’ experience. Interrupted power supply is a common problem in Nigeria. Also, common are power surge, which is a temporary increase in […]

Schneider Electric unveils cost-efficient features on APC UPS

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune