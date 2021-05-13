



BREAKING: General Joshua Dogonyaro, ex-Chief of Defence Staff, is dead

The former Chief of Defence Staff during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro, is dead. He died at the age of 80 According to the family source, General Dogonyaro died at the early hour of Thursday at Jos University Teaching Hospital where he was admitted after a brief illness […]

