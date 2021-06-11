Security agencies embark on ‘show of force’ in Kwara

Officers and men of security agencies in Kwara state have commenced a ‘show of force’ in Ilorin, the state capital, ahead of the June 12 celebration.

The Nigeria Tribune gathered that security agencies that are participating in the exercise include the Police, Department of the State Security Service (DSS), the military, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Operatives of the security agencies were seen marching around some strategic locations in the Ilorin metropolis.

The exercise which started on Thursday continued on Friday.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that, “The…