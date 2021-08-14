Plateau tragedy: Akeredolu calls for calm

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for calm following the attack of some people believed to be Ondo State indigene killed in a recent attack in Plateau State.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, described the attack as a case of mistaken identity.

The statement read ”Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, just a few hours ago, received the unfortunate report of the Plateau State tragedy where some people believed to be indigenes of Ondo State was attacked

“An unconfirmed number of deaths are believed to have been recorded while some are severely injured in the said attack. Their true identity will…