Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB’s registrar, returns Adamu-Rasheed, Bobboyi as NUC, UBEC chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

The president also returned the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed to his former position as well as Dr Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, noting that this followed the recommendation of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

He explained that while JAMB and NUC heads appointments…