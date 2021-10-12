



Marwa assures UN of Nigeria’s determination to target drug cartels’ assets

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has assured the international community of Nigeria’s determination to go after the assets of drug barons and traffickers in any part of the country. A statement by the spokesman of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, said […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune