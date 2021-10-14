Osinbajo describes EnterpriseNGR as game changer in country’s economy

The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has described EnterpriseNGR as a game-changer in the economy as it is in line with the federal government’s commitment to continue promoting increased collaboration between the public and private sector.

EnterpriseNGR is a professional policy and advocacy group established with the objective of promoting and advocating for the Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector of Nigeria, with a view to transforming Nigeria into the premier financial services centre in Africa.

Osinbajo, who disclosed this yesterday during a virtual meeting to mark the official launch of EnterpriseNGR tagged: “Voices of Enterprise” said the organisation has the…