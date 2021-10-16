Nani Boi makes shocking revelation in new movie, ‘Dear Sisters’

Nigerian writer and author, Nnaemeka Charles Eze, popularly known as Nani Boi, has addressed some of the issues been faced by Nigerian couples in his new movie, entitled, “Dear Sisters”.

The Enugu State-born noted that the movie, which is a must-watch for both married and intending couples, was directed by ace filmmaker, Ernest Obi.

“Many marriages have collapsed and even those that are still standing are experiencing challenges that make them want to give up. As a writer and publisher of over 60 storybooks/novels, I have realised that some of these challenges in marriage are there because the parties involved have not been able to identify the real cause of their problems. Some…