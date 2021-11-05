New Plateau Police commissioner resumes office, promises to discharge responsibilities with professional ethics

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Plateau State Mr Bartholomew Onyeka has assured people of the State that the Police under his watch will discharge its responsibilities in line with the professional ethics of the force also that human rights violation, corrupt practices, and other unprofessional conduct will not be tolerated.

CP Onyeka who gave the assurance during his maiden press briefing in Jos, Plateau State on Friday said enhancement of the existing excellent security architecture of the State Government shall remain a primary objective of his tenure.

He promised to work hand in hand with the host communities to promote peace, security and safety of Plateau State through…