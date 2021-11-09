Unknown gunmen kill retired Air Force officer in Kaduna –Police

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Retired AVM Muhammad Maisaka, by unknown gunmen, at his residence in Ragasi, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

Jalige, who said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, also saw his gateman sustaining injury from the attack.

He said when the information was received the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mudassiru Abdullah directed the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander to the scene.

“The corpse has been evacuated to the hospital and the gateman has also been…