Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda

The Lagos State Tribunal of Inquiry set up to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed 21-storey building at Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, on Monday, gave Wednesday, November 24, 2021, as a deadline for the submission of memoranda by members of the public and relevant stakeholders.

This was just as the Tribunal disclosed it had so far received documents from some government MDAs which it had started studying, adding that it had also interviewed some of the Lagos government “staff in the relevant MDAs.”

It would be recalled that following the unfortunate incident, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on November 4 inaugurated a six-man Tribunal of Inquiry for the purpose…