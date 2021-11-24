Police can detain capital offence suspect beyond 24 hours, lawyer tells NHRC panel

A police lawyer, Fidelis Ogbobe, on Wednesday, told the independent investigative panel on human rights violations by the defunct SARS and other police units set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) the police could detain a capital offence suspect beyond 24 hours.

Ogbobe made the submission orally in the police final address before the 11-man panel headed by Justice Suleiman Galadima (retd) in a petition filed by Francis Ogbaji, alleging arbitrary detention, torture, cruel inhuman and degrading treatment.

Ogbaji joined the defunct SARS, FCT, ACP Mantu of State CID FCT, DPO Central police station, Federal Secretariat, Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and the Inspector General…