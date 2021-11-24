Fifth Pacey Educational Games for Lagos, Ogun schools begins | The Guardian Nigeria News

The fifth edition of the annual Pacey Educational Games (PEG) for Lagos and Ogun states’ schools got underway Wednesday at Lagos African Church Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos State.

According to the organisers, the competition, which will feature over 50 secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun states with about 1,500 athletes, is aimed at fostering all round development of students in secondary schools, through fun and interactive games.

Speaking at a media parley to unveil the competition at the weekend, spokesman for the organisers, Mr. Apo Olugbenga, said the games will help Nigeria to discover its next set of champion athletes, adding, “Since 2016, PEG has set out on a journey to discover and harness the hidden greatness in each and every one of them, because of the belief that every child is unique in his or her own way and they find expressions through different means.”

He disclosed that the students will fight for honours in such interactive games as chess, monopoly,…