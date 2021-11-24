Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tests positive for Covid-19 after refusing vaccine

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – one of five unvaccinated players at the club whose wages have been docked, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Cameroon international, 32, was already in quarantine having come into contact with a Covid-positive person but now has the virus and will remain in ‘domestic isolation.’

“The FC Bayern forward is self-isolating at home in accordance with the relevant health authorities and doing well under the circumstances,” the club said.

Along with Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Cuisance, Choupo-Moting has been told by the club they will not be paid for every game or day of training they miss when self-isolating after they all refused the vaccine.

Choupo-Moting will now have Covid and will have to isolate for 10 days, he is set to take a financial hit.

According to German news outlet Bild, Bayern told the players last week that they would be withholding pay if anyone missed work due to…