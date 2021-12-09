Nigerians urged to practice home gardening to tackle malnutrition

As Nigeria marks the 2021 National Nutrition Week, experts have urged Nigerians to start home gardening food production to tackle malnutrition in the country.

President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Professor Wasiu Afolabi, has called on Nigerians to embrace the culture of home gardening to tackle the issue of food insecurity and malnutrition among the populace.

Speaking to pressmen in Abuja at the National Nutrition Week Public Lecture 2021 organised by the Nutrition Society of Nigeria in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Afolabi said, “Government has been making quite a number of efforts over the years to reduce the scourge of…