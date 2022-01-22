Plateau Verification Committee uncovers 709 civil servants with false ages

The Committee on Staff Audit and Verification set up by the Plateau State Government has unearthed monumental fraud in the state civil service saying out of the 13,978 staff verified, 709 staff either falsified or altered their age while 673 others were wrongly placed/promoted/converted.

Even as Governor Simon Lalong has vowed to remove questionable civil servants and inject new ones.

The Chairman of the Committee, Nde John Gobak while presenting his report to the Governor on Friday at the Little Ray Field Government House Jos said as a result of the autonomy granted to the Judiciary and Legislature, the Committee only screened staff under the direct purview of the Executive with…