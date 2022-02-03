Ibom Air wins Best Airline in Nigeria

Ibom Air has emerged the Best Airline in Nigeria, an award it also won last year within its first year of operations.

This came as Air Peace has also won the award of the Best Nigerian International Airline of the year.

This is based on the ranking of Nigerian airlines using the following Parameters: Average Age of Aircraft, Schedule Integrity, Spread of Services, Customer Care, Inflight Services and total Number of Flights done in 2021.

While year’s Travellers Award chose to highlight the expectations of travelers in Nigeria, the organizers listened to the complaints and yearnings of travelers by incorporating these in the selection of the 2022 winners.

According to the organizers,…